Všechny pozice
Datový vědec

Champaign, IL

Datový vědec Icon

Datový vědec Plat v Champaign, IL

$103,500

Medián celkové odměny

Všechny úrovně

💪 PřispějteVáš plat

Zobrazit pracovní místa

Nedávno přidané platy

PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Přidat vaše odměňování🎯 Všechny Datový vědec platy

Příspěvky komunity

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...

69 19
69 19

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year,...

60 9
60 9

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

52 23
52 23
💬 Zapojte se do diskuze!

Získejte odbornou pomoc

Individuální vyjednávání platu

Individuální vyjednávání platu

Získejte férový plat, nenechte se obelstít. Pomohli jsme lidem jako jste vy získat navýšení o 30 tisíc+ (někdy i 300 tisíc+) dolarů.

Naplánovat schůzkuNaplánovat schůzku
Revize životopisu

Revize životopisu

Přestaňte se ucházet o práci. Dosáhněte toho, aby vás recruitéři hledali sami.

Rezervovat reviziRezervovat revizi

Často kladené otázky

  1. Jaký je plat Datový vědec v Champaign, IL?

    Průměrné celkové odměňování Datový vědec v Champaign, IL je $103,500.

  2. Jaký je minimální plat Datový vědec v Champaign, IL?

    Ačkoli neexistuje minimální plat pro Datový vědec v Champaign, IL, průměrné celkové odměňování je $103,500.

  3. Mám jinou otázku

Líbí se vám naše mise? Připojte se k tisícům profesionálů, kteří podporují transparentnost platů!
💪 Přispějte svým platem

Byla tato stránka užitečná?