$112,500
Medián celkové odměny
Medián celkové odměny
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency ...
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year,...
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
Individuální vyjednávání platu
Získejte férový plat, nenechte se obelstít. Pomohli jsme lidem jako jste vy získat navýšení o 30 tisíc+ (někdy i 300 tisíc+) dolarů.
Revize životopisu
Přestaňte se ucházet o práci. Dosáhněte toho, aby vás recruitéři hledali sami.
Jaký je plat Datový vědec v Burlington-Plattsburgh Area, US?
Průměrná celková kompenzace pro pozici Datový vědec v Burlington-Plattsburgh Area, US je $112,500.
Jaký je minimální plat Datový vědec v Burlington-Plattsburgh Area, US?
Ačkoli pro pozici Datový vědec v Burlington-Plattsburgh Area, US neexistuje minimální plat, průměrná celková kompenzace je $112,500.
Mám jinou otázku
Byla tato stránka užitečná?