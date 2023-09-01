Seznam společností
Zefr
Zefr Platy

Platy ve společnosti Zefr se pohybují od $153,000 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $180,000 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Zefr. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/25/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $180K
Datový analytik
$161K
Produktový manažer
$153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Zefr je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $180,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Zefr je $160,800.

