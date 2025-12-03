Seznam společností
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Strojní inženýr

  • Všechny platy Strojní inženýr

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Strojní inženýr Platy

Průměrná celková kompenzace Strojní inženýr in United States ve společnosti Yanfeng Automotive Interiors se pohybuje od $67.2K do $92K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Yanfeng Automotive Interiors. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/3/2025

Průměrná celková kompenzace

$72.8K - $86.4K
United States
Běžné rozpětí
Možné rozpětí
$67.2K$72.8K$86.4K$92K
Běžné rozpětí
Možné rozpětí

Potřebujeme již jen 3 dalších Strojní inženýr příspěvků v Yanfeng Automotive Interiors k odemknutí!

Pozvi své přátele a komunitu, aby anonymně přidali své platy za méně než 60 sekund. Více dat znamená lepší poznatky pro uchazeče o zaměstnání jako jsi ty a pro naši komunitu!

💰 Zobrazit vše Platy

💪 Přispět Tvůj plat


Přispět
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Yanfeng Automotive Interiors?

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených Strojní inženýr nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Strojní inženýr ve společnosti Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $92,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Yanfeng Automotive Interiors pro pozici Strojní inženýr in United States je $67,200.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

Související společnosti

  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Flipkart
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yanfeng-automotive-interiors/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.