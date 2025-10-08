Kompenzace Cloud Security Architect in Moscow Metro Area ve společnosti Yandex se pohybuje od RUB 4.21M year pro G16 do RUB 10.14M year pro G18. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Yandex. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/8/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
25%
ROK 1
25%
ROK 2
25%
ROK 3
25%
ROK 4
Ve společnosti Yandex podléhají RSUs 4letému plánu nabývání:
25% nabývá v 1st-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)
25% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)
25% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)
25% nabývá v 4th-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.