Yandex
  • Platy
  • Architekt řešení

  • Cloud Security Architect

Yandex Cloud Security Architect Platy

Kompenzace Cloud Security Architect in Russia ve společnosti Yandex se pohybuje od RUB 4.21M year pro G16 do RUB 9.08M year pro G18. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Yandex. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/8/2025

Průměr Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie ()
Bonus
G14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB 4.21M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 19.5K
RUB 394K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB 13.46M

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Plán nabývání

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti Yandex podléhají RSUs 4letému plánu nabývání:

  • 25% nabývá v 1st-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 4th-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Cloud Security Architect ve společnosti Yandex in Russia představuje roční celkovou odměnu RUB 11,776,100. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Yandex pro pozici Cloud Security Architect in Russia je RUB 4,603,241.

Další zdroje