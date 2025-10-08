Seznam společností
Yandex
Yandex Backend softwarový inženýr Platy v Serbia

Kompenzace Backend softwarový inženýr in Serbia ve společnosti Yandex se pohybuje od $44.1K year pro G15 do $157K year pro G18. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in Serbia činí celkem $81.1K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Yandex. Naposledy aktualizováno: 10/8/2025

Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie ()
Bonus
G14
(Začátečnická úroveň)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$44.1K
$41.1K
$0
$3.1K
G16
$70.8K
$61.8K
$575
$8.3K
G17
$93.7K
$79.4K
$1.6K
$12.7K
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Plán nabývání

25%

ROK 1

25%

ROK 2

25%

ROK 3

25%

ROK 4

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti Yandex podléhají RSUs 4letému plánu nabývání:

  • 25% nabývá v 1st-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

  • 25% nabývá v 4th-ROK (6.25% čtvrtletně)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Backend softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Yandex in Serbia představuje roční celkovou odměnu RUB 13,194,622. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Yandex pro pozici Backend softwarový inženýr in Serbia je RUB 6,991,586.

Další zdroje