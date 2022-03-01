Western Governors University Platy

Seznam společností
Platy ve společnosti Western Governors University se pohybují od $131,340 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Personalista na dolním konci až po $154,400 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Western Governors University. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/17/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $154K
Produktový manažer
Median $135K
Personalista
$131K

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Western Governors University je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $154,400. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Western Governors University je $135,000.

