USPTO
Mediánový kompenzační balíček Strojní inženýr in United States ve společnosti USPTO činí celkem $78K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti USPTO. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/3/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
USPTO
Patent Examiner
Alexandria, VA
Celkem za rok
$78K
Pozice
GS-7
Základní
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$3K
Roky ve společnosti
0 Roky
Roky zkušeností
0 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u USPTO?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Strojní inženýr ve společnosti USPTO in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $118,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti USPTO pro pozici Strojní inženýr in United States je $76,500.

