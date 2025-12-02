Seznam společností
UserTesting
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • UX výzkumník

  • Všechny platy UX výzkumník

UserTesting UX výzkumník Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček UX výzkumník in United States ve společnosti UserTesting činí celkem $120K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti UserTesting. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Celkem za rok
$120K
Pozice
-
Základní
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
3 Roky
Roky zkušeností
5 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u UserTesting?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovat dataZobrazit volná místa

Přispět

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených UX výzkumník nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici UX výzkumník ve společnosti UserTesting in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $155,496. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti UserTesting pro pozici UX výzkumník in United States je $120,000.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro UserTesting

Související společnosti

  • Seagate
  • Fiserv
  • Alarm.com
  • SPS Commerce
  • Verisk
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/usertesting/salaries/ux-researcher.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.