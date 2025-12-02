Seznam společností
U.S. Government
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Datový analytik

  • Všechny platy Datový analytik

U.S. Government Datový analytik Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Datový analytik in United States ve společnosti U.S. Government činí celkem $121K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti U.S. Government. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
U.S. Government
Data Scientist
Washington, DC
Celkem za rok
$121K
Pozice
Senior
Základní
$121K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
6 Roky
Roky zkušeností
6 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u U.S. Government?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovat dataZobrazit volná místa

Přispět

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených Datový analytik nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Datový analytik ve společnosti U.S. Government in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $181,216. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti U.S. Government pro pozici Datový analytik in United States je $121,000.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro U.S. Government

Související společnosti

  • Spotify
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Dropbox
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-government/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.