Seznam společností
U.S Department of State
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Informační technolog (IT)

  • Všechny platy Informační technolog (IT)

U.S Department of State Informační technolog (IT) Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Informační technolog (IT) ve společnosti U.S Department of State činí celkem $128K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti U.S Department of State. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
Celkem za rok
$128K
Pozice
-
Základní
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
5 Roky
Roky zkušeností
5 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u U.S Department of State?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovat dataZobrazit volná místa

Přispět

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených Informační technolog (IT) nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Informační technolog (IT) ve společnosti U.S Department of State představuje roční celkovou odměnu $152,264. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti U.S Department of State pro pozici Informační technolog (IT) je $128,000.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro U.S Department of State

Související společnosti

  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • DoorDash
  • Airbnb
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.