U.S. Department of Energy
  • Platy
  • Projektový manažer

  • Všechny platy Projektový manažer

U.S. Department of Energy Projektový manažer Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Projektový manažer in United States ve společnosti U.S. Department of Energy činí celkem $153K year. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Celkem za rok
$153K
Pozice
GS-15
Základní
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
1 Rok
Roky zkušeností
9 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u U.S. Department of Energy?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Projektový manažer ve společnosti U.S. Department of Energy in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $200,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti U.S. Department of Energy pro pozici Projektový manažer in United States je $150,000.

Další zdroje

