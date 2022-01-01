Seznam společností
Upland Software
Upland Software Platy

Platy ve společnosti Upland Software se pohybují od $7,948 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Lidské zdroje in India na dolním konci až po $124,574 pro pozici Marketing in Canada na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Upland Software. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/16/2025

Lidské zdroje
$7.9K
Informační technolog (IT)
$66.3K
Marketing
$125K

Produktový manažer
$62.7K
Softwarový inženýr
$34.4K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Upland Software je Marketing at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $124,574. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Upland Software je $62,712.

Další zdroje