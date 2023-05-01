United Talent Agency Platy

Seznam společností
Platy ve společnosti United Talent Agency se pohybují od $50,170 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Administrativní asistent na dolním konci až po $233,825 pro pozici Technický programový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti United Talent Agency. Naposledy aktualizováno: 9/21/2025

$160K

Získejte spravedlivou odměnu

Softwarový inženýr
Median $135K
Administrativní asistent
$50.2K
Marketing
$99.5K

Produktový manažer
$221K
Technický programový manažer
$234K
Časté dotazy

A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na United Talent Agency é $135,000.

