UniBank
    • O společnosti

    UniBank is a civic-minded financial institution that believes in its community and the people who live there. They are committed to local service, finding innovative solutions for affordable housing, community development, and independent business. As a mutual bank owned by its customers, they are technology leaders and have a strong commitment to giving back to local nonprofits. Joining the UniBank team means being part of an organization that empowers you to engage with the community and challenges you in new and different ways.

    http://unibank.com
    Webová stránka
    1870
    Rok založení
    351
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

