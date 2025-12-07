Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in Netherlands ve společnosti TomTom se pohybuje od €60.1K year pro Software Engineer I do €116K year pro Staff Software Engineer I. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in Netherlands činí celkem €72.7K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti TomTom. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/7/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
