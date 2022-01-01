Seznam společností
Thomson Reuters
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Thomson Reuters, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) (“TR”) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

    thomsonreuters.com
    Webová stránka
    2008
    Rok založení
    24,000
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Thomson Reuters

    Související společnosti

    • OpenText
    • LexisNexis
    • Cognizant
    • ADP
    • FactSet
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje