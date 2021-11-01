Seznam společností
The Aerospace Corporation Platy

Platy ve společnosti The Aerospace Corporation se pohybují od $95,475 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Účetní na dolním konci až po $184,000 pro pozici Letecký inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti The Aerospace Corporation. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/30/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $111K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Systémový inženýr

Datový analytik
Median $115K
Strojní inženýr
Median $105K

Letecký inženýr
Median $184K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
Median $170K
Účetní
$95.5K
Elektrotechnický inženýr
$122K
Hardwarový inženýr
$136K
Projektový manažer
$105K
Personalista
$109K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$169K
Architekt řešení
$150K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti The Aerospace Corporation je Letecký inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $184,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti The Aerospace Corporation je $118,303.

Další zdroje

