Texas Biomedical Research Institute
    Texas Biomedical Research Institute is a leading independent biomedical research institution dedicated to advancing health worldwide through innovative biomedical research. They partner with hundreds of researchers and institutions around the world to fight against various infectious diseases, including cardiovascular disease, psychiatric disorders, Tuberculosis, AIDS, hepatitis, malaria, parasitic infections, Ebolavirus, Marburg virus, and more. The institute is located on a 200-acre campus in San Antonio, Texas, and has a staff of over 300 employees, including a multidisciplinary team of doctoral-level scientists. They have a distinguished history in the innovative, humane, and appropriate use of nonhuman primates for biomedical research and are home to the nation's only privately-owned biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory.

    txbiomed.org
    Webová stránka
    1941
    Rok založení
    351
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

