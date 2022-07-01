Adresář Společností
TeraRecon
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost
Hlavní poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím jedinečným o TeraRecon, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon - a ConcertAI company - is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020 & 2021 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer’s imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. In the future, the combination with ConcertAI could bring a single, advanced AI-augmented diagnosis and interpretation capability from clinical trials to patient care.

    http://www.terarecon.com
    Webové stránky
    1997
    Rok založení
    200
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

    Získejte ověřené platy do své schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Dostanete rozpis podrobností kompenzace e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tento web je chráněn reCAPTCHA a platí Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby použít.

    Doporučené práce

      Pro TeraRecon nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

    Související společnosti

    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje