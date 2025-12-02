Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Teladoc Health se pohybuje od $102K year pro Software Engineer I do $223K year pro Staff Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $185K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Teladoc Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
33%
ROK 1
33%
ROK 2
33%
ROK 3
Ve společnosti Teladoc Health podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:
33% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.00% ročně)
33% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (33.00% ročně)
33% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (33.00% ročně)
