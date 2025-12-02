Seznam společností
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Softwarový inženýr Platy

Kompenzace Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Teladoc Health se pohybuje od $102K year pro Software Engineer I do $223K year pro Staff Software Engineer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $185K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Teladoc Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Začátečnická úroveň)
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Zobrazit 3 Další úrovně
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Platy stážistů

Plán nabývání

33%

ROK 1

33%

ROK 2

33%

ROK 3

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti Teladoc Health podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:

  • 33% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.00% ročně)

  • 33% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (33.00% ročně)

  • 33% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (33.00% ročně)



Zahrnuté pozice

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-Stack softwarový inženýr

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Teladoc Health in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $248,500. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Teladoc Health pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in United States je $157,000.

