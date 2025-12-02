Seznam společností
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Produktový designér Platy

Kompenzace Produktový designér in United States ve společnosti Teladoc Health činí $173K year pro Senior Product Designer. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $163K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Teladoc Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$173K
$159K
$5.8K
$8.7K
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Plán nabývání

33%

ROK 1

33%

ROK 2

33%

ROK 3

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti Teladoc Health podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:

  • 33% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.00% ročně)

  • 33% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (33.00% ročně)

  • 33% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (33.00% ročně)



Zahrnuté pozice

UX designer

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový designér ve společnosti Teladoc Health in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $207,400. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Teladoc Health pro pozici Produktový designér in United States je $150,020.

