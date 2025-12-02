Seznam společností
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Datový analytik Platy

Kompenzace Datový analytik in United States ve společnosti Teladoc Health se pohybuje od $138K year pro Data Scientist II do $264K year pro Senior Data Scientist. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $161K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Teladoc Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Plán nabývání

33%

ROK 1

33%

ROK 2

33%

ROK 3

Typ akcií
RSU

Ve společnosti Teladoc Health podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:

  • 33% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.00% ročně)

  • 33% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (33.00% ročně)

  • 33% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (33.00% ročně)



Zahrnuté pozice

Zdravotnická informatika

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Datový analytik ve společnosti Teladoc Health in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $263,500. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Teladoc Health pro pozici Datový analytik in United States je $143,000.

Další zdroje

