Kompenzace Datový analytik in United States ve společnosti Teladoc Health se pohybuje od $138K year pro Data Scientist II do $264K year pro Senior Data Scientist. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $161K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Teladoc Health. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ROK 1
33%
ROK 2
33%
ROK 3
Ve společnosti Teladoc Health podléhají RSUs 3letému plánu nabývání:
33% nabývá v 1st-ROK (33.00% ročně)
33% nabývá v 2nd-ROK (33.00% ročně)
33% nabývá v 3rd-ROK (33.00% ročně)
Zahrnuté poziceNavrhnout novou pozici
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.