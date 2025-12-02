Seznam společností
TechStyle Fashion Group
  • Platy
  • Produktový manažer

  • Všechny platy Produktový manažer

TechStyle Fashion Group Produktový manažer Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Produktový manažer in United States ve společnosti TechStyle Fashion Group činí celkem $140K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti TechStyle Fashion Group. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
TechStyle Fashion Group
Product Manager
El Segundo, CA
Celkem za rok
$140K
Pozice
Senior
Základní
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
2 Roky
Roky zkušeností
7 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u TechStyle Fashion Group?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Produktový manažer ve společnosti TechStyle Fashion Group in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $146,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti TechStyle Fashion Group pro pozici Produktový manažer in United States je $140,000.

