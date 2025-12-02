Seznam společností
Techstars
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Platy
  • Rizikový kapitalista

  • Všechny platy Rizikový kapitalista

Techstars Rizikový kapitalista Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Rizikový kapitalista in United States ve společnosti Techstars činí celkem $225K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Techstars. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Celkem za rok
$225K
Pozice
-
Základní
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Roky ve společnosti
4 Roky
Roky zkušeností
25 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Techstars?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
PřidatPřidat odměnuPřidat odměnu

Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportovat dataZobrazit volná místa

Přispět

Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených Rizikový kapitalista nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Rizikový kapitalista ve společnosti Techstars in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $305,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Techstars pro pozici Rizikový kapitalista in United States je $192,500.

Doporučené pozice

    Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Techstars

Související společnosti

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • Deloitte Advisory
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/techstars/salaries/venture-capitalist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.