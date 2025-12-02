Seznam společností
Technology Service Corporation
  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

Technology Service Corporation Softwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in United States ve společnosti Technology Service Corporation činí celkem $96K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Technology Service Corporation. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Technology Service Corporation
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Celkem za rok
$96K
Pozice
-
Základní
$96K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
4 Roky
Roky zkušeností
4 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Technology Service Corporation?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Platy stážistů

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Technology Service Corporation in United States představuje roční celkovou odměnu $120,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Technology Service Corporation pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in United States je $96,000.

