Technology Innovation Institute
  • Platy
  • Softwarový inženýr

  • Všechny platy Softwarový inženýr

Technology Innovation Institute Softwarový inženýr Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in United Arab Emirates ve společnosti Technology Innovation Institute činí celkem AED 455K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Technology Innovation Institute. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Celkem za rok
$124K
Pozice
Senior Engineer
Základní
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
Roky ve společnosti
2 Roky
Roky zkušeností
4 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Technology Innovation Institute?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates představuje roční celkovou odměnu AED 682,948. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Technology Innovation Institute pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in United Arab Emirates je AED 455,062.

Další zdroje

