Technical University of Munich
Mediánový kompenzační balíček Softwarový inženýr in Germany ve společnosti Technical University of Munich činí celkem €53.6K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Technical University of Munich. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Celkem za rok
$61.5K
Pozice
L3
Základní
$61.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
2 Roky
Roky zkušeností
3 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Technical University of Munich?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Žádné platy nenalezeny
Platy stážistů

Zahrnuté pozice

Výzkumný vědec

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Softwarový inženýr ve společnosti Technical University of Munich in Germany představuje roční celkovou odměnu €62,172. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Technical University of Munich pro pozici Softwarový inženýr in Germany je €52,986.

Další zdroje

