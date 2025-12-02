Seznam společností
Technical University of Munich
Technical University of Munich Datový analytik Platy

Mediánový kompenzační balíček Datový analytik in Germany ve společnosti Technical University of Munich činí celkem €57.5K year. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Technical University of Munich. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Mediánový balíček
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Celkem za rok
$66K
Pozice
E13
Základní
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Roky ve společnosti
0 Roky
Roky zkušeností
0 Roky
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Technical University of Munich?
Nejnovější příspěvky platů
Společnost

Lokalita | Datum

Název pozice

Štítek

Roky praxe

Celkem / Ve společnosti

Celková kompenzace

Základ | Akcie (rok) | Bonus
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Datový analytik ve společnosti Technical University of Munich in Germany představuje roční celkovou odměnu €61,464. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Technical University of Munich pro pozici Datový analytik in Germany je €57,451.

Další zdroje

