Kompenzace Rizikový kapitalista in India ve společnosti Tech Mahindra činí ₹367K year pro U1. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Tech Mahindra. Naposledy aktualizováno: 12/2/2025

Průměrná celková kompenzace

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Běžné rozpětí
Možné rozpětí
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Běžné rozpětí
Možné rozpětí
Průměr Odměny podle Úroveň
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Jaké jsou kariérní úrovně u Tech Mahindra?

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici Rizikový kapitalista ve společnosti Tech Mahindra in India představuje roční celkovou odměnu ₹451,864. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Tech Mahindra pro pozici Rizikový kapitalista in India je ₹318,270.

