Adresář Společností
Strapi
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost

Strapi Platy

Rozsah platů Strapi se pohybuje od $47,923 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový manažer na spodním konci do $80,685 pro Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Strapi. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/23/2025

$160K

Dostaňte zaplaceno, ne buďte oklamáni

Vyjednali jsme tisíce nabídek a pravidelně dosahujeme zvýšení o 30 000 $ a více (někdy i 300 000 $ a více).Nechte si vyjednat plat nebo si nechte zkontrolovat životopis skutečnými odborníky - náboráři, kteří to dělají denně.

Produktový manažer
$47.9K
Softwarový inženýr
$80.7K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$63.7K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Strapi is Softwarový inženýr at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $80,685. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Strapi is $63,700.

Doporučené práce

    Pro Strapi nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

Související společnosti

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

Další zdroje