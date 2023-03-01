Adresář Společností
Straive
Straive Platy

Rozsah platů Straive se pohybuje od $3,354 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Administrativní asistent na spodním konci do $61,519 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Straive. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/23/2025

$160K

Administrativní asistent
$3.4K
Copywriter
$5K
Datový vědec
$12K

Produktový manažer
$61.5K
Softwarový inženýr
$7.3K
Architekt řešení
$46.8K
FAQ

Ο ρόλος με την υψηλότερη πληρωμή που αναφέρθηκε στην Straive είναι ο Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση $61,519. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει τον βασικό μισθό, καθώς και τυχόν πιθανή αποζημίωση σε μετοχές και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση που αναφέρθηκε στην Straive είναι $9,612.

