Seznam společností
Stoneridge
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Stoneridge, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Stoneridge, Inc., is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business into two segments: Electronics and Control Devices. The core products of the Electronics reportable segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices reportable segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors.

    http://www.stoneridge.com
    Webová stránka
    1965
    Rok založení
    4,600
    Počet zaměstnanců
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Stoneridge

    Související společnosti

    • Wistron
    • HireRight
    • Apollo Global Management
    • AgileThought
    • Freshworks
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje