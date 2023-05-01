Adresář Společností
Star Plastics
Pracujete zde? Nárokujte si svou společnost
Hlavní poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím jedinečným o Star Plastics, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Star Plastics is a company founded in 1988 that produces high-quality engineered compounds, product solutions, and services, including a line of recycled-content products. They offer custom-engineered compounds and specialty products that meet customers' evolving needs in demanding end-use applications. The company prides itself on being responsive to customer requirements with a high level of technical aptitude and strong product knowledge. Their brand pillars reflect their five points of competitive advantage, which lead to star performance for their customers.

    http://starplastics.com
    Webové stránky
    1988
    Rok založení
    126
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

    Získejte ověřené platy do své schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Dostanete rozpis podrobností kompenzace e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tento web je chráněn reCAPTCHA a platí Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby použít.

    Doporučené práce

      Pro Star Plastics nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené práce

    Související společnosti

    • Amazon
    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Intuit
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje