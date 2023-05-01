Adresář Společností
Hlavní poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím jedinečným o Sourcepass, co by mohlo být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy na pohovory, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Sourcepass disrupts the IT services and security industry by leveraging SaaS technologies like AI and RPA to provide a revolutionary client experience. They offer premier managed services to businesses of all sizes, putting them in control of their digital universe. Sourcepass maintains data networks, manages cloud and security monitoring, and guides productivity and digital transformation. Their blend of technologies work seamlessly and powerfully, backed by their tech smarts and business savvy.

    https://sourcepass.com
    Webové stránky
    2021
    Rok založení
    351
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo

