Societe Generale Platy

Rozsah platů Societe Generale se pohybuje od $19,391 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Softwarový inženýr na spodním konci do $250,000 pro Finanční analytik na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Societe Generale. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-stack softwarový inženýr

Datový vědec
Median $27.1K
Produktový manažer
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Obchodní analytik
Median $20.7K
Produktový designér
Median $56.6K

UX designér

Finanční analytik
Median $250K
Projektový manažer
Median $82.4K
Datový analytik
$65.6K
Informatik (IT)
$149K
Investiční bankéř
$28.1K
Právní oddělení
$189K
Konzultant v managementu
$56.4K
Manažer programu
$240K
Analytik kybernetické bezpečnosti
$76.4K
Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
$197K
Architekt řešení
$121K
Technický manažer programu
$69.3K
Technický writer
$40.3K
FAQ

