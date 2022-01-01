Gender Neutral Bathrooms Offered by employer

Gym Discount 1) Free Super Sport membership at 24 hour fitness. 2) $36.99 off monthly Equinox membership.

Health Insurance Anthem PPO 500, PPO 150, HSA 2800, Kaiser HMO(California only)

Life Insurance Basic Life insurance 100% company paid is 2x Base Salary. AD&D 100% company paid is 2x Base Salary. Both have max $1M. There are supplemental Life insurance employee can get for Employee, Spouse and Child.

On-Site Mother's Room Offered by employer

Paternity Leave 16 weeks

Sick Time Unlimited

Free Drinks Offered by employer

Free Snacks Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,100 per year contributed by employer. a) $1100 for employee b) $2200/yr for Employee plus one.

Maternity Leave 28 weeks

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $70 per month. Paid directly in paycheck rather than reimbursed.

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing

Remote Work Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 5% of base salary Employer match 100% of the first 3% of the pay, and 50% of the next 2%.

Dental Insurance Full dental coverage for employees and eligible dependents, plus an orthodontia benefit.