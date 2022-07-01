Seznam společností
Shopgate
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Shopgate, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Shopgate offers a suite of modern commerce solutions with its brand retail.red, designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them drive in-store traffic, lift revenue and create the ultimate customer experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the retail.red platform, these commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers. What’s more, the solutions give forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

    http://shopgate.com
    Webová stránka
    2009
    Rok založení
    150
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10M-$50M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Shopgate

    Související společnosti

    • Apple
    • Spotify
    • Snap
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje