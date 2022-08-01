Seznam společností
SHOFUR
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti SHOFUR, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Shofur is a worldwide ground transportation service specializing in bus logistics. We service over 100 locations across North America and are the leading group reservation service for Fortune 500s. For more information visit: www.shofur.comShofur employees build our company through their performance. We want your position at Shofur to be more than a job – we want it to be a fulfilling experience where you grow and find rewarding opportunities, respect among colleagues, competitive pay and a high performance culture

    https://shofur.com
    Webová stránka
    2011
    Rok založení
    45
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1M-$10M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro SHOFUR

    Související společnosti

    • Stripe
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Lyft
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje