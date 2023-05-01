Seznam společností
Rithm Capital
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Rithm Capital, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Rithm Capital Corp. is a US-based company that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio includes mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. The company is a real estate investment trust and is not subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Rithm Capital Corp. was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and was incorporated in 2011.

    rithmcap.com
    Webová stránka
    2013
    Rok založení
    7,330
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $1B-$10B
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Rithm Capital

    Související společnosti

    • Lyft
    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje