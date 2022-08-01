Seznam společností
Ricult Platy

Platy ve společnosti Ricult se pohybují od $15,750 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $149,057 pro pozici Datový analytik na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Ricult. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Datový analytik
$149K
Produktový manažer
$15.8K
Softwarový inženýr
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Ricult je Datový analytik at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $149,057. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Ricult je $122,990.

