Ricoh USA
Nejlepší poznatky
    O společnosti

    Ricoh USA is an information management and digital services company connecting technology, processes, and people. As part of a global leader, we create competitive advantage for over 1.4 million businesses and solve problems for companies large and small. Every day our more than 90,000 global employees serve a vast array of industries designing and optimizing end-to-end business solutions. At the forefront of innovation, we use a wide range of systems, platforms, and image technology to make data accessible to people faster and with more insight than ever before.

    ricoh-usa.com
    Webová stránka
    1962
    Rok založení
    90,000
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $10B+
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

