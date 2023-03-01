Seznam společností
Rice University
Rice University Platy

Platy ve společnosti Rice University se pohybují od $32,000 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na dolním konci až po $97,013 pro pozici Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Rice University. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $32K

Výzkumný vědec

Chemický inženýr
Median $36K

Výzkumný inženýr

Datový analytik
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Administrativní asistent
$48.1K
Biomedicínský inženýr
$51.7K
Datový analytik
$58.8K
Finanční analytik
$77.4K
Geologický inženýr
$66.7K
Strojní inženýr
$34.8K
Produktový designér
$79.6K
Produktový manažer
$97K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Rice University je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $97,013. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Rice University je $49,910.

