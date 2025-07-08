Seznam společností
Rhenus
Rhenus Platy

Platy ve společnosti Rhenus se pohybují od $40,200 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Architekt řešení na dolním konci až po $92,772 pro pozici Manažer datové vědy na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Rhenus. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Účetní
$43.3K
Datový analytik
$53.3K
Manažer datové vědy
$92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Softwarový inženýr
$59.5K
Architekt řešení
$40.2K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Rhenus je Manažer datové vědy at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $92,772. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Rhenus je $53,251.

