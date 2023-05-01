Seznam společností
Redwood Trust
Pracujete zde? Převzít správu společnosti
Nejlepší poznatky
  • Přispějte něčím unikátním o společnosti Redwood Trust, co může být užitečné pro ostatní (např. tipy k pohovorům, výběr týmů, jedinečná kultura atd.).
    • O společnosti

    Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company in the US that operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The company acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. It also originates and acquires business purpose loans, invests in securities retained from securitization activities, and qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

    http://www.redwoodtrust.com
    Webová stránka
    1994
    Rok založení
    298
    Počet zaměstnanců
    $50M-$100M
    Odhadované příjmy
    Sídlo společnosti

    Získejte ověřené platy do své e-mailové schránky

    Přihlaste se k odběru ověřených nabídek.Získáte podrobný rozpis kompenzačních detailů e-mailem. Zjistit více

    Tato stránka je chráněna pomocí reCAPTCHA a Google Zásady ochrany osobních údajů a Podmínky služby platí.

    Doporučené pozice

      Nebyly nalezeny žádné doporučené pozice pro Redwood Trust

    Související společnosti

    • Apple
    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Zobrazit všechny společnosti ➜

    Další zdroje