REA Group Platy

Rozsah platů REA Group se pohybuje od $76,389 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Produktový designér na spodním konci do $144,619 pro Architekt řešení na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti REA Group. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $106K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Full-stack softwarový inženýr

Datový inženýr

Produktový manažer
Median $127K
Produktový designér
Median $76.4K

Vedoucí softwarového inženýrství
Median $131K
Datový analytik
$100K
Datový vědec
$119K
Architekt řešení
$145K
FAQ

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti REA Group je Architekt řešení at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $144,619. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti REA Group je $119,100.

