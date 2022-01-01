Seznam společností
R3 Platy

Platy ve společnosti R3 se pohybují od $75,661 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový designér na dolním konci až po $166,787 pro pozici Prodej na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti R3. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $107K

Krypto inženýr

Produktový designér
$75.7K
Produktový manažer
$119K

Prodej
$167K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$149K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti R3 je Prodej at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $166,787. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti R3 je $118,983.

