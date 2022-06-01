Seznam společností
Qwick
Qwick Platy

Platy ve společnosti Qwick se pohybují od $78,591 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Produktový manažer na dolním konci až po $208,950 pro pozici Manažer softwarového inženýrství na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Qwick. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/29/2025

Softwarový inženýr
Median $200K
Produktový manažer
$78.6K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$209K

Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Qwick je Manažer softwarového inženýrství at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $208,950. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Qwick je $200,000.

Další zdroje

