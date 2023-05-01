Seznam společností
QVC
QVC Platy

Platy ve společnosti QVC se pohybují od $15,217 celkové roční kompenzace pro pozici Zákaznický servis na dolním konci až po $101,000 pro pozici Softwarový inženýr na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti QVC. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/28/2025

Don't get lowballed
Softwarový inženýr
Median $101K
Obchodní analytik
$83.6K
Zákaznický servis
$15.2K

Datový analytik
$62.6K
Finanční analytik
$40.2K
Informační technolog (IT)
$46.9K
Personalista
$24.1K
Manažer softwarového inženýrství
$87K
UX výzkumník
$84.6K
Časté dotazy

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti QVC je Softwarový inženýr s roční celkovou odměnou $101,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti QVC je $62,616.

Další zdroje

